JOB OPENING: News Content Specialist

KAUZ, the CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, TX is recruiting a self-starter, able to work under tight deadlines, and have the ability to learn how to operate news broadcast equipment for our team of News Content Specialists. The successful candidate will embrace a culture that blends news content gathering with production operation, including: studio cameras, audio and graphics software, video editing, and field production. Night, weekend, and early morning shifts are required, including holidays. Candidates with the ambition to get their broadcasting careers in motion please send your resume and any links to your work to ASMCareers@kauz.com. Drug screen required. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V