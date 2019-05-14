Dallas Zoo drops in at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Kids got a treat at the River Bend Nature Center on Tuesday. The Dallas Zoo brought animals from around the world to Wichita Falls.
Children got to meet an owl named Kruger, an anteater named MJ, and a tortoise named Luna, along with many other exotic animals.
With no zoo in Wichita Falls, employees said the program is a great learning experience for young children.
“We have a really great job where we get to bring the zoo to the community. And we’re showing these kids these animals they might not have a chance to see in their backyards,” Dianne Rivas, outreach specialist for the Dallas Zoo said.
The Dallas Zoo will be in town through Thursday. There will be two shows each day. The first at 10 a.m. and the second at 11:15 a.m.
