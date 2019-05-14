HPT: City of Vernon has lots to offer

Hometown Pride Tour Vernon
By Samantha Forester | May 14, 2019 at 9:57 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 7:17 PM

VERNON, TX (TNN) - We kicked off our Hometown Pride Tour of Vernon this week by highlighting a couple big events coming up.

Mindi Flynn with the Vernon Chamber of Commerce joined Anchor Chris Horgen Monday on News Channel 6 at 6 p.m.

She spoke about the upcoming Santa Rosa Round Up Rodeo and Vernon’s Fourth of July Celebration that’s being brought back after a brief hiatus.

Check out the full interview above. Be sure to tune in all week for our Hometown Pride Tour of Vernon.

