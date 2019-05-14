HPT: Vernon restaurants working together to grow music scene

VERNON, TX (TNN) - Soon Vernon could share the same title as Austin, San Antonio and Fort Worth, all thanks to some local restaurants.
It’s hard to avoid the music in Vernon. Walking through downtown on a weekend one can hear sounds of guitars and singing.
“It’s been kind of fun to see that people are starting out on Thursday nights and that’s what they do, go out and listen to live music over the weekend,” Amanda Lehman, director of Tourism and Main Street Services, said.
It began when the Three Hearts Steakhouse started hosting shows on Thursday nights almost five years ago. In the last couple years, downtown restaurants like Vernon Parts Sports Bar and Main Street Grill joined the lineup.
“They added music on Friday and Saturday nights so that brought live music Thursday, Friday and Saturday to downtown Vernon,” Lehman said.
Working together to give live music fans more options.
“We love working with Three Hearts Steakhouse, they do theirs on Thursdays. We do ours on Saturday. We collaborated that for a reason so we don’t overlap with each other,” Amy Jeansonne, owner of Main Street Grill said. “We think it’s very important we work together downtown.”
The rise in music venues opened the door for Vernon to work towards being a certified music friendly community.
That’s an official designation by the State of Texas for cities that show a partnership with community music groups and education. It’s a title only seven Texas cities have.
“With Roy Orbison being from here and the history of musicians that have come out of Vernon, we’re hoping we’ll get that certificate in the near future,” Lehman said.
It’s all giving the city another way to draw more people into the downtown area.
“There’s numerous other places in town that are phenomenal, and they’ve helped out tremendously,” Jeansonne said. “I think us having music outside on the patio, collaborating with the other downtown businesses, that has really helped build us back up and bring us back to life.”
