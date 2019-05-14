Organization focuses on helping women in business

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Texoma Women’s Business Council is a group that is all about supporting business women in the Wichita Falls community.
The council was started just a couple of years ago after parting ways with the national branch of the organization.
"We felt that we would be able to better serve the community if we kept all of our money in our community. So we disbanded and started TWBC a couple of years ago and we been growing strong ever since," said TWBC President Jennifer Blackwell.
Members of the organization and some guests meet twice a month for lunch at Jason’s Deli. At lunch they share projects and events they are working on, encourage one another and network.
Long-time members say it’s just a good and positive environment.
“I’ve been with TWBC for two years now. Its a great organization that brings women together from all types of industries. Some that have a business and those that want to start a business or others that want to grow their businesses. I think it’s a chance to collaborate to see what everybody is doing, learn best practices and give each other strength. You don’t see that every day, a group of women that want to build each other up,” said Adrene Wike, Director of Research, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Beyond attending each other events, they share employment opportunities, connections, resources, knowledge and whatever other members need to succeed.
“This is just a great networking group. We are really close. There are so many tight bonds , we do some much to help each other and support each other and raise each other up including the next generation that’s coming up. At the end of the year, we give out scholarships to CEC the Career Education Center, Vernon College and Midwestern State University for female students," Blackwell said.
