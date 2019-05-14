Organization focuses on helping women in business

“I’ve been with TWBC for two years now. Its a great organization that brings women together from all types of industries. Some that have a business and those that want to start a business or others that want to grow their businesses. I think it’s a chance to collaborate to see what everybody is doing, learn best practices and give each other strength. You don’t see that every day, a group of women that want to build each other up,” said Adrene Wike, Director of Research, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.