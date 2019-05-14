South winds and sunshine bring warmest weather in weeks

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - This welcome stretch of warm, quiet weather continues. After highs in the low 80s Monday we’ll make it to the mid 80s this afternoon. Winds will be steady out of south most of the week. The forecast drives temperatures to 90 degrees later his week, our warmest weather in Texoma in over a month. Our warmest day in Wichita Falls so far this year has been April 10th, with a high of 91.