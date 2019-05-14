WFPD: Stalking suspect arrested for violation of protective order

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is accused of violating a protective order against him earlier this month.
According to court documents, on May 6, just before 9 a.m. officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of 8th Street.
The officers were told Fidel Jaramillo, 40, had driven past a home and pointed a gun at the victim. When police arrived to the scene, the victim said Jaramillo was her ex-boyfriend and the two share a child together.
The victim said Jaramillo had been harassing, threatening, and assaulting her for the last year. We first reported his arrest for stalking the victim last week.
The victim said Jaramillo had driven by her home for three days in a row at the time she called police. On May 6, the victim alleged Jaramillo drove past her home and honked his horn aggressively.
When the victim went to check the commotion outside, her child followed. That is when the victim said she saw Jaramillo driving in front of her home.
The victim alleges Jaramillo stopped in the middle of a turn, rolled down the passenger window and pointed a black handgun at her and the child.
The victims said Jaramillo yelled “I got you (expletive)" and kissed the gun before driving away. Officers checked the immediate area and were unable to find the suspect or his vehicle.
The next day, officers located the suspect vehicle and Jaramillo a little more than half a mile away from the victim’s home in a parking lot on Monroe. He was taken into custody and charged with Violation of Protective Order.
His bond was set at $10,000. At the time this story was published he was not in the Wichita Co. Jail.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.