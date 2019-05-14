Wichita Falls PD to host active shooter training for public

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is set to host an active shooter training for the public later this month.
The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training is set for Wednesday, May 29 at 6 p.m.
It will take place at the Public Safety Training Center at 710 Flood Street. The class is limited to the first 50 people to register.
The course is designed on the avoid, deny, defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT in 2004. The class is free and open to anyone.
If you are interested in registering, click here.
