Woman admits to killing mom with pillow, police say
May 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 1:59 PM

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KNXV/CNN) - A community was left in shock after a woman confessed to doing the unthinkable, according to police.

Scottsdale police said Holly Brennan, 46, called dispatchers around 2 p.m. and later told the dispatcher that she had killed her mother, Sharon Simmons.

When officers responded to the residence, they found Simmons deceased in a bed.

Brennan told police she suffocated her mother with a pillow, according to reports.

“Then they put the cuffs on her and sat her down on the sidewalk,” said Mike Bennett, a neighbor. “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. It took a couple seconds for it to sink in, and I’m like, ‘Wow she just admitted that.’”

Police said Brennan had a history of domestic violence with her mother.

Neighbors said Simmons was beloved in the complex.

“She was a very nice lady. Everybody in the apartment complex just loved her,” Ross Blaisdell said.

Police said Brennan is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

