AAA: 3.4 million Texans to hit the roads for Memorial Day Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 3.4 million Texans and nearly 43 million Americans will start their summers on a high note with a Memorial Day weekend getaway.
This long holiday weekend, marking the unofficial start of summer vacation season, will see the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes dating back to 2000, trailing only the bar set in 2005.
Overall, an additional 1.5 million more people will take to the nation’s roads, rails and runways compared with last year, a 3.6% increase.
More Texans than ever, three million, are forecast to drive to their holiday destination.
That number exceeds last year’s figures by nearly 100,000 people.
Despite a rising national gas price average that is inching closer to the $3 per gallon mark, the vast majority of Americans will drive to their destinations.
"Texans are avidly anticipating the start of summer travel season, and gas prices won't keep them home this Memorial Day weekend," said Kent Livesay, Vice President & General Manager, AAA Texas. "The Texas economy remains strong and many families continue to prioritize travel. A near-record number of them are looking forward to doing just that for Memorial Day."
- Automobiles: The vast majority of travelers – 37.6 million – will hit the road, the most on record for the holiday and 3.5% more than last year.
- Planes: 3.25 million people will take to the skies, 4.8% more than last year, second only to 2005.
- Trains, Buses and Cruise Ships: Travel across these sectors will increase by 3.8% to 1.9 million passengers.
