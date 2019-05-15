Falls Town Flyers to host free kids camp on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Falls Town Flyers, also known as FC Wichita Falls, is hosting a free kids camp on Saturday.
The member of the US Arena Pro Soccer League will host the free day camp from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.
Kids will get the opportunity to play on the turf prior to the Falls Town Flyers game against the Amarillo Bombers.
The camp is open to children in Kindergarten to 5th grade. The first 150 registrations will be accepted. You can register here.
Each child who attends the day camp will receive a free ticket to the game.
