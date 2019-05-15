Graham ISD considers changes to dress code

GRAHAM, TX (TNN) - Officials with the Graham ISD have confirmed the school district is looking into whether changes should be made to the district’s dress and grooming rules.
In an email sent to News Channel 6, Superintendent Sonny Cruse says a subcommittee of the school board has been appointed to review this section of the district’s code of conduct.
News Channel 6 reported, in April, that a local family was fighting the ISD over a dress code violation because of a new hair color.
The Graham Leader quotes Cruse as saying the subcommittee is looking into allowing natural hair colors, while removing a section barring “hair coloring or bleaching for the purpose of creating extreme differences in color...”
The Graham ISD School Board will meet again Wednesday, June 12 at 5:30 pm in the administration office where the topic is expected to be discussed again.
