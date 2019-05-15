Red River levels expected to increase with the rain that is in the forecast

BURKBURNETT, TEXAS (TNN) - The Red River levels are beginning to fall near Burkburnett by Wednesday afternoon. The river is currently at eight feet, one foot below the flood stage of nine feet.
The river is full and the water is flowing very fast. Even though the river is currently falling, some weather forecast models suggest the river may go higher.
First Alert Weather Days on Friday and Saturday have the potential to bring heavy rains, including flooding to the area.
Ground saturation just adds to the problem. More rain falling on soil that can’t take up water would result in pooling, or when the ground simply can’t take up any more water.
This is where river and flash flooding can become a threat.
With more rain in the forecast we can expect river, creek and lake levels to rise, how much will it rise will depend on how much rainfall we will get.
