Severe storms become the focus of the forecast Friday, Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Today will be a virtual carbon copy of Tuesday with sunny skies a south breeze and warm temperatures. Today will be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Our weather won’t change much between now and Friday afternoon when our skies will be a little cloudier and south winds stronger.
Then thunderstorms become the focus of the forecast Friday night and through the day Saturday. Atmospheric conditions will be such that the strongest thunderstorms will produce damaging winds and large hail. Tornadoes will also be possible. That’s why Friday and Saturday are first alert days. For Friday, the severe threat will be be mainly west of Wichita Falls while most of Texoma could see strong storms Saturday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
