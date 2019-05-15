Severe Weather Chances Coming Up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The nice, warm, May weather will last into Thursday and perhaps some of Friday before a big storm system impacts us late Friday night and Saturday. We may see an isolated storm late in the day along the dryline located near or just west of us. The best storm chances, however, will come late Friday night and throughout the day Saturday. Some of the rain could be heavy and flooding will remain a concern. Expect a break Sunday, before more storms next week.