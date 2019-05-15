TxDOT: Several lane closures, detours set up for next 10 days

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Beginning Wednesday, lane closures at different locations on Wichita Falls freeways will take place over the next 10 days.
TxDOT is wrapping up its large sign replacement project on I-44, US 287, and US 82/277 from now until May 24, with good weather.
Lane closure times will vary. Drivers are being asked to be extra cautious of pop up work zones. Also remember the Move Over Slow Down Law is in effect.
All sign replacement work is dependent on good weather. Rain or winds will cancel the operation and the job will be rescheduled at a later date, if that should occur.
If possible, take an alternate route while crews work to replace signs.
