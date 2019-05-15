WF Area Community Foundation awards over $450K in scholarships

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation held their annual scholarship reception Tuesday.
Scholarship funds totaled $450,000. 72 students were chosen as recipients out of a pool of over 250 applicants.
Rider Senior Brooke Inman said of the recognition, “I feel like I've been really waiting on this for 4 years and it's finally here. I'm just really blessed to be here.”
Rider Senior Aaron Matthews said of winning his award, “It's very surprising and I am very happy that I was awarded a scholarship tonight.”
The banquet also gave students the chance to meet and talk with their scholarship donors who selected them.
President of the Community Foundation Leslie Schaffner said, "This event is truly a celebration for both the recipients and the donors. “The students have an opportunity to meet and get to know the individuals who are, literally, making an investment in their future. It’s eye-opening to read some of the applications and understand the deep passion and commitment these students have to further their education, whether it is a two-year program designed to improve their employability or a four-year degree and beyond.”
