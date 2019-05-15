WF Area Community Foundation awards over $450K in scholarships

President of the Community Foundation Leslie Schaffner said, "This event is truly a celebration for both the recipients and the donors. “The students have an opportunity to meet and get to know the individuals who are, literally, making an investment in their future. It’s eye-opening to read some of the applications and understand the deep passion and commitment these students have to further their education, whether it is a two-year program designed to improve their employability or a four-year degree and beyond.”