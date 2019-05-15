Winner awarded in Real Time Bracket Challenge

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - News Channel 6 would like to congratulate Robert Ridgely of Olney. He was our Real Time Bracket Challenge on Newschannel6now.com during March Madness.
He picked up his $500 check from the station Tuesday afternoon.
He never changed his picks even though the contest allowed that even mid-game if the team you picked was losing.
"I picked the two best defensive teams I thought. That could score a little bit and they made it to the finals," said Ridgely.
The contest was sponsored by our Red River Chevy Dealers and News Channel 6.
