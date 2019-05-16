Fundraiser held for MSU Coach battling cancer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A fundraiser was held Thursday afternoon to benefit MSU Texas Women’s Basketball Coach Noel Johnson.
Johnson is battling ovarian cancer, money raised will go to help pay her medical bills.
Organizers sold a hamburger lunch for $10 in the Planet Fitness parking lot.
You can help with her medical expenses by visiting Noel’s website or by donating on GoFundMe.
You can also hear more about Noel and the fight for her life next week on News Channel 6.
