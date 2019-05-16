Person of Interest detained in shooting

By Nicholas Davis | May 16, 2019 at 3:58 PM CDT - Updated May 16 at 10:24 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - (Update) Wichita Falls Police confirm a person of interest has been detained in relation to an afternoon shooting in Wichita Falls.

Police detained the man in a home near the intersection of Ireland Street and Old Windthorst Road.

Police responded to the Tealwood Place Apartments at around 3:00 p.m. on reports of gunfire.

They arrived to find a 21-year-old man shot multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital where his current condition remains unknown.

(Original)

Numerous law enforcement officers have responded to a Wichita Falls Apartment complex after a reported shooting incident Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Archer City Highway and Professional Drive at around 3:00 p.m.

Wichita Falls Police confirm that a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital where his current condition is unknown.

Police are searching for a suspect in his early 20′s, approximately five foot six inches tall with long hair on the top and short hair on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt with dark shorts, carrying a blue bag. He may have gotten into a dark colored SUV and left the area along Professional Drive.

