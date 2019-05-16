Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame inductions bring thousands to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While attention is on the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, downtown Wichita Falls is getting a chance to show thousands what the city has to offer.
“We’re just excited about the weekend, we’re excited about bringing people to downtown, bringing people to Wichita Falls and showing people what a great little city we have here,” PWHF President Johnny Mantell.
Not just from the 50 states, but around the world as well.
“People come in from all over the country and all over the world, we have two guys coming in from Japan, we have somebody coming in from Europe, they’re coming in from all over," Mantell said. "This is the only brick and mortar hall of fame and museum in the world just for professional wrestling.”
For some of those attending, they may never come to Wichita Falls if it wasn’t for the Hall of Fame.
Tina Berrier and her husband are visiting from Kansas City. He was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base before the Hall moved to Wichita Falls, but never had a reason to come back to visit.
“Would you have said ‘Let’s make a trip to Wichita Falls,’ without [PWHF] here?” News Channel 6 reporter Brad Pushkar asked.
“To be honest, I don’t think so because there’s really nothing else I know about that's around here,” Berrier said.
For them, the food pulls them in when they’re not at the Hall.
“There are restaurants here that we don’t have in Kansas City,” she said.
Jana Schmader says this is all part of the plan for bringing more people to downtown, as the area has grown and added more for visitors.
“The Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame just represents something so unique for Wichita Falls," the executive director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development said. "It brings in people from all over the country, from other countries so we’re just excited to have all these fresh faces, we have a great downtown to show them, we have a great city to show them, so we’re just ready to welcome.”
The Hall of Fame will host Wrestling Under the Stars IV on Friday night, setting up a ring on 8th street. Berrier will be a referee for a match.
