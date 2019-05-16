Run for the Roses event new tradition for Boys and Girls Club

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - A yearly event in Vernon brings a bit of the Kentucky Derby to Texas.
Run for the Roses is an annual fundraising event for the Boys and Girls Club of Vernon.
It replaced other fundraisers that had started to go stale. Executive Director Sarah Hernandez wanted to do something different.
The committee decided on a Kentucky Derby theme and went to work.
This year was the second time they hosted the event and added some new ideas to it.
“This year we added a live race where we had the chamber president, our board president, the Vernon College president and several others that served as live horses,” Hernandez said.
The event kicks off the Boys and Girls Club’s fundraising season. This year’s event raised 70,000 dollars.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.