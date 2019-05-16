Santa Rosa Roundup Rodeo grew from humble beginnings

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The historic Santa Rosa Roundup Rodeo is celebrating its 74th year.
It features many historic details from its past.
The rodeo features the seating from Arlington Park Racetrack.
It was brought to Vernon by E Paul Waggoner who owned the rodeo and lived on its grounds.
Volunteers say the rodeo wouldn’t be what it is today without the efforts of Waggoner.
“A lot of professional gentlemen have come through this rodeo that helped make it what it is and Mr. E Paul Waggoner, of course, was a big promoter of it and built this entire facility,” Rodeo Director Larry Drennan said.
The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. each night through Saturday. Admission is 12 dollars.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.