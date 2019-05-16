Storms are in the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This evening we will continue to see nice warm temperatures. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid 60s across the area. However remember that tomorrow is the first day of our two first alert weather days. This event will start taking place tomorrow evening into Saturday. Temperatures for the week will be in the mid 80s. Rain chances don’t end on Saturday though we are tracking more storms for Monday and Tuesday. Be sure to have the first alert weather app downloaded ready to go for the absolute latest on our rain chances and for hour by hour forecasts that way you can figure out when rain will start. The main threats we are watching out for is large hail, damaging winds, some strong supercell storms and even the chance for a tornado.