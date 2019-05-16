Storms will impact activities in Texas Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Under sunny skies, temperatures should climb to the upper 80s Thursday afternoon. Our weather will not change significantly through Friday afternoon. Stormy weather is expected this weekend thanks to a storm system, now over California, moving our way in the next 24 hours.
The earliest we’ll see storms will be late Friday night. Many forecast models now suggest thunderstorms will hold off until early Saturday morning. There’s also a signal that the threat for severe storms will be greatest south of Texoma into central Texas. The bottom line is, there is a chance of thunderstorms both Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon in Texoma and a few of those storms will produce hail, flooding rains and damaging winds. So, you need to be prepared.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
