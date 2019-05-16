Storms will impact activities in Texas Saturday

The earliest we’ll see storms will be late Friday night. Many forecast models now suggest thunderstorms will hold off until early Saturday morning. There’s also a signal that the threat for severe storms will be greatest south of Texoma into central Texas. The bottom line is, there is a chance of thunderstorms both Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon in Texoma and a few of those storms will produce hail, flooding rains and damaging winds. So, you need to be prepared.