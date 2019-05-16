Taco Bell-themed hotel to open for 3 nights in August

It’s more than just a shell of a building

Taco Bell plans to open pop-up hotel
May 16, 2019 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 7:11 AM

IRVINE, California (AP/Gray News) — It’s nacho average hotel.

Taco Bell is taking over a hotel in Palm Springs, California, for three nights this August.

Get ready for “Bell”hops and Baja Blasts, Fire Sauce and Sauce Packet floaties, because The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort is opening for a limited time in Palm Springs this August, meant for 18+ superfans. Complete with exclusive Taco Bell menu items and plenty of surprises, The Bell is sure to be the spicy twist of your summer. So pack your swimsuit, mark your calendars and start the countdown, because The Bell is about to make all of your taco dreams come true.
Taco Bell

The fast-food chain says everything will be Taco Bell-themed, from the room decor to the breakfast menu to pool floaties shaped like hot sauce packets.

There will be Taco Bell snacks and cocktails and Taco Bell nail art in the salon. A few new menu items will also debut there.

Irvine-based Taco Bell isn't yet saying which actual hotel is hosting the event. Reservations will be available starting next month.

The promotion is unusual, but not totally unprecedented. McDonald’s opened a hotel in Switzerland in 2001, complete with golden arch-shaped headboards. It closed two years later.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.