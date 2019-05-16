Teens can workout free this summer at Planet Fitness

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Planet Fitness gyms across the country are letting teens exercise for free this summer.
The program is being called the Teen Summer Challenge. Teens 15 to 18 can sign up to workout for free from now until September 1.
One of those teens is Rider High School sophomore, Tyler Martin.
“I’d like to get a lot stronger,” Martin said.
Martin and other participating teens will have access to free weights, treadmills, elliptical and weight machines in addition to a personal trainer.
“We’re just encouraging teens to get out of the house during the summer. Get off the video games. Encourage them to come workout at the gym," Quenton Kruse with Planet Fitness Member Services said.
Each teen that signs up will be entered to win a $500 scholarship or $5,000 grand prize, according to Kruse.
“It’s a really good program they’re putting on and I’m going to take advantage of it,” Martin said.
If you are under 18 you will need a parent to go with you to sign up for the summer challenge. After that, you can come and workout at any time by yourself or with friends.
The Planet Fitness in Wichita Falls is located at 3915 Kell E Blvd.
