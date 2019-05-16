WFPD: Man arrested after carrying rifle near apartment complex

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police have confirmed two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after police were called to a report of a man carrying a rifle near the Brentwood Timberlane Apartment Complex.
Police were called to the 4500 block of Maplewood Drive at around 2:40 p.m.
Wichita Falls Police say the man threw the rifle when they arrived, then fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended and charged with evading and possession of a stolen firearm.
Police say another man was charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces.
The two men’s identities have not been released at this time.
Police add they do not believe this incident is related to a report of a shooting around the same time on Professional Drive.
