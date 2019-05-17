Affidavit provides more information into apartment complex shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A phone call and security footage are what helped lead police to a shooting suspect, according to an arrest affidavit.
On Friday, WFPD announced Khiry Taylor, 20, had been charged with Aggravated Robbery in connection with the Thursday afternoon shooting
On Thursday, around 3 p.m. officers were called out to the Tealwood Place Apartments for a reported shooting. Officers found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was rushed to United Regional. Officers at the hospital spoke with the victim’s sister who said she had received a call from the suspect’s girlfriend.
The suspect’s girlfriend said Taylor was “in a disturbance” with the victim. The sister told police that the girlfriend said she heard gunshots and hung up.
The sister then told officers she received word from another friend that the victim had been shot. A witness at the scene told officers she saw a man wearing a red shirt on the second floor stairwell of building 3.
The witness said she saw the suspect shoot a gun then run away. She told officers she heard three shots. Officers watched security footage that showed the suspect get out of a black SUV and head towards building 3.
At the time, the suspect had no bag with him. Later, the video showed the suspect running away from the direction of building 3 carrying a blue bag.
Officers found the suspect vehicle at a home in the 1100 block of Ireland Street. A traffic stop was made nearby where Taylor was arrested for Possession of Marijuana.
After further investigation, detectives gathered sufficient probable cause to get an Aggravated Robbery warrant for Taylor in connection with this shooting.
