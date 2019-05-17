Ben Franklin Teacher gives back with Lemonade Fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Ben Franklin Elementary had their Lemonade Day Friday, and money raised is helping one of their own.
Years ago, Teacher Tracy Little’s son was battling cancer when a local family helped to raise money for him. Now that family is finding themselves in a similar situation.
Little decided to return the favor and came up with the idea to fundraise for first grade teacher Erin Beason, who’s battling cancer, because of what the Beason family had done for her son so many years ago.
“Erin’s family helped my family when we had a need,” Little told News Channel 6. “She has a need now, so we decided to pitch in and help.”
“I’m just really so thankful for not only Tracy, but the entire Ben Franklin community from these students helping today, all in the building and their parents as well,” Beason said.
Ben Franklin Students helped serve their classmates and visitors cookies and lemonade throughout the day. Texoma Community Credit Union sponsored the fundraiser.
