Harley-Davidson built with help of students wins award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Red River Harley-Davidson and students from Wichita Falls ISD deserve huge congratulations.
A motorcycle they collaborated on has received a national award. The motorcycle was built for the Battle of the Kings competition and won a People’s Choice Award.
That award will move the motorcycle on to a round judged by Harley-Davidson employees. The ultimate goal is to make it to the final round in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
