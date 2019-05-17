JOB OPENING: Digital Content Producer

May 17, 2019 at 9:32 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 9:32 AM

KAUZ Newschannel6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a full time Digital Content Producer.

Responsibilities include:

  • Producing content on all digital platforms.
  • Aggregating content and producing original material unique to digital platforms.
  • Updating text, image, video and live content.

Successful candidate will have a college degree and professional digital, social media content experience and firm grasp of SEO techniques.

Ideal candidates require:

  • Solid grasp of AP Style along with creative writing skills.
  • Excellent knowledge of grammar, the ability to edit the copy of others and produce clean copy to self-publish on deadline is a must
  • Software, streaming video and entry level video editing software is a plus.
  • Ability to quickly learn newsroom computer software is key.
  • Demonstrate solid news judgement and be able to handle breaking news aggressively.
  • Capability to work well with a team, in person and through email is a must.
  • Willing to work weekends and have flexibility with schedules.

To apply, send your resume and a link to your most recent works to asmcareers@kauz.com. Drug screen required. No phone calls please. EOE M/F/D/V