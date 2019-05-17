Multiple Deputies promoted at WCSO Quarterly Awards Ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office held its quarterly awards event Thursday.
Promotions were handed out to Corporal Jeff Lee ranking up to Sergeant and Deputy Jason Vandygriff to Corporal.
Also at Today’s event, Deputies honored Sergeant Ralph Burdick who is retiring after being with the Sheriff’s Office since 2011.
Scholarships sponsored by Herb Easley Chevrolet were given out to Chris Nabors and Bishop Swearingen, both seniors at City View High School who plan to attend Vernon College to pursue degrees in Criminal Justice.
The Sheriff Department also presented a special award to a dedicated Deputy.
The Tessa Price award was created after the death of the Junior at City View ISD in 2011. Price was killed by a drunk driver.
The Wichita County Sheriff Office remembers the life of Tessa Price by each DWI arrest. In 2018, the WCSO Patrol Division made 67 DWI arrests. Of those, Deputy Matthew Schenck made 21 DWI arrests, earning him the Tessa Price award.
