Red Door Senior Center hosts block party

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Red Door Senior Center held their annual block party Friday.
Senior citizens got to enjoy games, prizes, and yummy burgers and hot dogs.
There was plenty more fun to go around including a cake walk and goodie bags for everyone to take home and even an awesome round of karaoke.
Pam Hughes from the Kitchen says it was a little windy but otherwise the weather was absolutely perfect.
“We do this event where we have home health care come out and we have prizes that we offer all of them," Hughes said. "We do a big cake walk, we sing songs sometimes. We didn’t do it this time, the wind was blowing a little too hard. And we have a little get together with hamburgers and hotdogs. Just to show appreciation for the nice weather, and the nice day. And to say that the Red Door Seniors are special to us”.
