Strong storms arrive late Friday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The sunshine we enjoyed the past few days is likely gone until Sunday. Despite today’s clouds, good rain chances don’t arrive until late tonight. We’re now confident that thunderstorms will develop tonight over west Texas (Between Lubbock and Midland) and produce large hail and high winds. Storms will move east toward Texoma after midnight bringing the threat of damaging wind and flooding rains. Large hail is also possible. Strong storms may linger in north Texas through much of Saturday morning then we should see storms move east of interstate 35 by early afternoon.
So, for Saturday the best chance of rain will be early in the morning with only stray thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Sunday will be pleasant with light winds and sunshine, then thunderstorm chances return Monday when severe storms are again possible if not likely.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
