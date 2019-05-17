WFPD: Apartment complex shooting suspect in custody

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Thursday afternoon has been arrested.
Around 3 p.m. officers were called to the Tealwood Place Apartments on Professional Drive for a shots fired call. When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man that had been shot several times.
The victim was rushed to the hospital. The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived but witnesses gave a description that was released to local media.
Around 4:40 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Old Windthorst Road. Khiry Taylor, 20, was in the backseat. Marijuana was found inside the vehicle and Taylor claimed responsibility for it, according to WFPD.
Taylor was booked into jail for Possession of Marijuana. After further investigation, detectives gathered sufficient probable cause to get an Aggravated Robbery warrant for Taylor in connection with this shooting.
At the time this story was published a bond amount had not yet been set.
