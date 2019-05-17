What would you like to ask Mayor Stephen Santellana?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Mayor of Wichita Falls will be live on the set of News Channel 6 at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 20, for Mondays with the Mayor.
The segment aims to help answer your questions. Mayor Santellana will be live in our studios and then the conversation will move to our News Channel 6 Facebook page.
Do you have a question you would like to ask the mayor? Send them to us at News@KAUZ.com with the title Mondays with the Mayor. You can also leave your question on our Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.