28 dogs recovered from Montague County home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Dozens of North Texas dogs are in need of homes after being left in what animal rescue officials are describing as a hoarding situation.
28 abandoned dogs were recovered, Tuesday, on a property in Sunset, near Decatur, after a renter was evicted from the home.
Many of the dogs were caged up and had not been let out or fed for at least five days. Cane Russo Rescue arrived and have been working to get the dogs to various rescues.
Some of the dogs have been sent to locations in the Dallas area while others have been sent to a shelter in Sant Jo called Easy Street.
They’re hoping to find permanent homes for the dogs.
“What I really want people to know and understand is that all of these dogs are going to need some time,” Kelly Gray, Director of Operations at Cane Russo said. “They’re super friendly, they’re super sweet, but all of them are going to need medical care. All of them are going to have to go through all of their immunizations. All of them are going to have to be spayed or neutered.”
Shelters helping to take in the dogs include Cane Russo Rescue in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Street Dog Advocates in Dallas, Apollo in Dallas/Fort Worth and Easy Street Animal Shelter in St. Jo.
