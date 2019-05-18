Early morning tornado destroys 2 homes in SE Comanche County

GERONIMO, Okla. (TNN) - Families near Geronimo were awakened this morning by severe weather when a tornado ripped through the area.
Around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Comanche County. The tornado ended up touching down for a short time near the intersection of SE 45th and New Hope Road, three miles east of downtown Geronimo.
The tornado destroyed two homes but luckily only one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
We will have more tonight from the victims of this storm as well as first responders who were on the scene just moments after the tornado went through the area.
