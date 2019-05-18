Santa Rosa Roundup Rodeo brings in riders from around the world

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The Santa Rosa Roundup Rodeo brought competitors from as close as Oklahoma City and as far away as Australia, all with huge respect for the historic rodeo.
There are a lot of reasons to enjoy the Santa Rosa Roundup Rodeo. There’s the history behind it, the top level competitors and of course, the animals.
“Horses,” Abigail Jackson said.
“Why do you like the horses?” News Channel 6 reporter Brad Pushkar asked.
“Because I’ve always wanted one,” Jackson said.
“Me too!” her sister Annie added.
It’s more than just the horses for the competitors though.
For calf roper Mark Humphrey, his mentors and colleagues have fond memories of the rodeo.
“I tell them I’m going and they’ll say ‘Oh yeah I went to that rodeo in 1980,’ or ‘I went to that rodeo in 1975,’" he said. "So it is pretty neat to go to a more historic rodeo like this and the older ones usually have everything down.”
He’s been competing professionally for three years and calf roping for eight.
Continuing his family’s legacy.
“My dad roped pro back in the 80s and 90s so I always saw him do that and thought it was cool," Humphrey said.
For him, others riding, and those in the crowd, the Santa Rosa Roundup is more than just a small rodeo.
The rodeo’s last night is Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.