Tech for Teen holds annual Day of Code

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls non-profit Tech For Teens is hoping to get more teens excited about coding.
Students from fourth grade through ninth grade had a chance to participate in a full day of coding at Midwestern State University’s Bolin Hall. Hirschi High School student Sonya Ganesshram’s non-profit Tech for Teens has hosted this event for the last three years. Changing the name this year to Day of Code.
“I wanted to be able to introduce even more students to coding. Many times, at the end of the year as sports, free up we have students coming in the last two weeks of coding but that’s not enough time for them to learn a lot about code. So by organizing this event, we have a full day for students to be engaged and open up the doors to coding for a lot of them but also for them to improve upon and learn a little bit more about the applications to the real world for those that already know how to code,” said Sonya Ganeshram Founder, Tech for Teens.
Saturday students didn’t just stare at a computer all day they got a Robotics Demo from the Burkburnett Robotics team, a scavenger hunt and they learned about Oculus GO, A stand-alone Virtual Reality headset.
Ganeshram said her mother being one of few women in the industry got her interested, and she immediately began sharing with classmates.
“I was surprised when I heard my mom was a coder, but she inspired me to be able to do whatever I wanted to do. To achieve whatever I wanted so I got interested in the field,” said Ganeshram
Saturday’s volunteers included staff from MSU, WFISD, and other high school students. Some students like 8th grader Carson Watson is really passionate about coding as well.
"It lets you creatively express your thoughts and ideas. There are like no restrictions. There is always a way to do something," said Carson Watson.
"I think its a valuable tool for the future, especially with all of out jobs switching toward technology and having to be literate in the technology field," said Ganeshram.
Next up, the group hopes to have a week-long summer camp, but it is still in the works.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.