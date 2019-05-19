Next East side mural will soon be complete

“We’ve had people come by, especially little kids they want to help, and they are really excited that they have a mural that represents them. It’s something that really brightens their community and its super cool to see all the people come by and tell us how much it brightens their day. We have a little girl on the other wall, and people come up to Selena and me and tell us about how it makes them happy on the way to work. That’s the goal to brighten peoples day and put a little color in peoples lives,” said Thompson.