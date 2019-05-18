Tracking severe weather for Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We had some severe weather widespread across the area this morning. That cleared out of the area by this afternoon. Then we had mostly clear skies for the rest of the afternoon and will will see clear condition for the next 48 hours. However we have a High risk for severe weather towards our western counties on Monday. This is why we issued a first alert weather day for Monday. We are expecting hail, damaging winds, a threat for tornadoes and flooding. But this will be primarily for our far western counties. We still are expecting some storms and rain in our eastern areas but the primary threat for severe weather will be towards our western areas.