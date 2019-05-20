Manhunt Monday

Brandi Rickman, 38, is this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. (Source: KAUZ)
By Samantha Forester | May 20, 2019 at 12:06 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 12:06 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers need your help tracking down this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect.

Brandi Rickman is wanted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity - Aggravated Robbery. The 38-year-old is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

If you know where she is call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to her arrest it could earn you up to $500.

Officials say Manhunt Monday suspects should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to catch these suspects yourself.

