Monday’s severe weather threat the highest we’ve seen this year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today’s severe weather risk is the highest we’ve seen all year with very high impact weather expected in Texoma through the day today and late into the night. The risk of severe weather comes in many forms with the primary concerns being tornadoes and flooding rains. Storms will develop in the area late this morning, primarily west of Wichita Falls. By midday, many of the storms in the area will be rotating and capable of producing tornadoes. Again, the main threat of this will be across our western counties through early afternoon.
Many of the storms on radar late this afternoon and evening will be supercell thunderstorms which can produce tornadoes that will remain on the ground for long periods of time. Another concern is that thunderstorms will be in the region from later this morning through early Tuesday morning bring torrential rains for several hours. Flooding is a very big risk, especially in out Oklahoma counties. Thunderstorms should move out around sunrise Tuesday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
