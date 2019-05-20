WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of trial for SC man accused of 2014 murder of his 5 children

Tim Jones wipes his eyes as an FBI Agent describes how Jones killed his children in 2014 during his trial in Lexington. Timothy Jones, Jr. is accused of killing his 5 young children in 2014. Jones, who faces the death penalty, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. 5/17/19 (Source: Tracy Glantz)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 20, 2019 at 7:55 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 8:27 AM

(WARNING: Explicit language may be used during testimony)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The fifth day of Timothy Jones, Jr., trial begins at 9 a.m. Monday.

Jones is facing five murder charges in the deaths of his children in 2014.

The trial opened last week with emotional testimony from witnesses.

On Friday, jurors heard a 45-minute audio recording of Jones confessing to killing his children, which was part of an interview conducted following his arrest. Jurors also heard from FBI Agent David Mackey, who shared more details regarding the interview with Jones.

Jones is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

