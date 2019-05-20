Weather Coverage: Latest Closures & Early Release

By Samantha Forester | May 20, 2019 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 4:24 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Due to expected weather on Monday afternoon and evening some school districts and businesses are closing early. Take a look at the list below. We will update as more closures and early release information comes into our newsroom.

Closures

Cameron University - Campuses Closing at 1 p.m.

YMCA Bill Bartley Branch - Closing at 6 p.m.

YMCA Downtown - Closing at 6 p.m.

Event Cancellations

Burkburnett Board of Commissioners Meeting - Cancelled - Rescheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.

Burkburnett Middle School - 8th Grade Awards Ceremony - Cancelled - Rescheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Wichita Falls Farmers Market - Farm to Table Dinner Cancelled - Moved to June 3

Wichita Falls ISD - Board Meeting Cancelled - Rescheduled for Thursday at Noon

Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation - American Literature Class - Cancelled

Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation - Line Dancing Class - Cancelled

YMCA Baseball Games - All Cancelled

School Districts

City View ISD - Early Release - Elementary at 2 p.m., Junior-Senior High School at 2:45 p.m.

Lawton Public School - Early Release at 2 p.m., Buses will run on regular schedule if students are not picked up by 2 p.m.

