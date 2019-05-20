Weather Coverage: Latest Closures & Early Release

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Due to expected weather on Monday afternoon and evening some school districts and businesses are closing early. Take a look at the list below. We will update as more closures and early release information comes into our newsroom.
Closures
Cameron University - Campuses Closing at 1 p.m.
YMCA Bill Bartley Branch - Closing at 6 p.m.
YMCA Downtown - Closing at 6 p.m.
Event Cancellations
Burkburnett Board of Commissioners Meeting - Cancelled - Rescheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.
Burkburnett Middle School - 8th Grade Awards Ceremony - Cancelled - Rescheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Wichita Falls Farmers Market - Farm to Table Dinner Cancelled - Moved to June 3
Wichita Falls ISD - Board Meeting Cancelled - Rescheduled for Thursday at Noon
Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation - American Literature Class - Cancelled
Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation - Line Dancing Class - Cancelled
YMCA Baseball Games - All Cancelled
School Districts
City View ISD - Early Release - Elementary at 2 p.m., Junior-Senior High School at 2:45 p.m.
Lawton Public School - Early Release at 2 p.m., Buses will run on regular schedule if students are not picked up by 2 p.m.
