Wichita Falls church spreads hope with drive-thru prayer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With a light breakfast and a prayer, a church in Wichita Falls is hoping to spread hope in the community.
The Pastor at Life Church, Gene Holley tells us this all started with a dream two years ago.
“I had a dream when I was on a trip to California that our city was wiped out [because] of a tornado,” said Pastor Holley.
His dream felt so real, Pastor Holley called home to see if something had really happened.
“As a pastor and a spiritual person I began to ask God what is this about because generally when I have a dream that vivid it’s for a reason,” said Pastor Holley. “As I prayed I began to see the picture. The houses are not torn down outside but inside families are torn up and so the only way to heal a family is to pray.”
So in October 2017, the church gathered up some volunteers and kicked off a drive-thru prayer.
“We started with one week and we were like this can’t stop, so [we’re here] Monday’s 6:30 to 8:30 in the morning serving the community,” said Pastor Holley.
“One customer came in this morning saying he’s been waving at me for a long time and he finally stopped in today,” said J.D. Barnes, a volunteer.
“A lot of the times the people that come don’t really want donuts or coffee, they just want their prayer and that’s ultimately what we are here for,” said Rebecca Cain, a volunteer.
Rain or shine, Barnes said they are out there spreading their message. However, what is it exactly that keeps them going every Monday morning?
“God is touching lives,” said Cain. “It’s awesome to see that prayer works and that we can make a difference in our city. We love this city, we love Wichita Falls.”
Since the start of drive-thru prayer program the church has gone from using a canopy tent to a trailer to better help serve the community.
Drive-thru prayer is every Monday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Life Church’s parking lot. Their address is 4350 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76309.
The group is taking Memorial Day off, Monday, May 27, 2019.
