Altus man arrested for groping woman at restaurant

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Police have arrested a man on a charge of Sexual Battery on Friday May, 17.
According to police, 42-year-old Alfredo Roblez is accused of groping a 19-year-old woman at a restaurant.
A witness at the scene told investigators she saw the suspect place the victim in a “bear hug” and touch the victim in an inappropriate manner.
Roblez was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he’s being held on a count of Sexual Battery.
