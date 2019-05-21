Altus man arrested for groping woman at restaurant

By Andrew Brasier | May 21, 2019 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 4:23 PM

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Police have arrested a man on a charge of Sexual Battery on Friday May, 17.

According to police, 42-year-old Alfredo Roblez is accused of groping a 19-year-old woman at a restaurant.

A witness at the scene told investigators she saw the suspect place the victim in a “bear hug” and touch the victim in an inappropriate manner.

Roblez was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he’s being held on a count of Sexual Battery.

