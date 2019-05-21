Altus PD arrest man on two counts of Child Abuse with Injury

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Police arrested a man Monday afternoon on charges of Child Abuse with Injury.
According to police, 45-year-old Joe Coleman was arrested at the Ridgecrest Apartments.
A grandparent of the victims, siblings ages 7 and 5, told investigators that the boys went to Coleman’s apartment to “stay” with him. Police discovered the 7-year-old had injuries to his head and right arm and the 5-year-old also had injuries to his face as well as bruising to his arms, legs and torso.
Coleman was arrested on two counts of Child Abuse with Injury as well as a Jackson County Warrant that was unrelated to this investigation.
Coleman is being held in the Jackson County Jail awaiting his initial appearance in Jackson County District Court.
